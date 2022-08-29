Thailand offers free birth control pills to women aged 15-19 via ‘Pao Tang’ mobile app

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is now offering free birth control pills on the Pao Tang app as part of efforts to reduce unwanted pregnancies.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, Thai women aged 15-19 are eligible for the NHSO contraceptive program and can register via the app 13 times a year to receive the pills.

Three packs of pills are provided per registration and those unable to access the app can present their national ID at any participating hospital or clinic. (NNT)

































