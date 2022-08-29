Bangkok introduces telemedicine sandbox model

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched its telemedicine program at Ratchaphiphat hospital in Bang Kae district, with mobile units to be deployed to various areas in the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by his deputy, Tavida Kamolvej, presided over the launch of the “Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model.”







According to Chadchart, the BMA is currently working to expand and enhance the city’s healthcare services for the general public, particularly for those in need of medical assistance. The program aims to make it easier for patients and medical staff to request and provide assistance, thereby reducing hospital crowding and workloads.







Chadchart added that the Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model, which is subsidized by the private sector, is also receiving support from the BMA’s Medical Service Department, the Health Department, district offices, the National Health Security Office and a number of private medical centers in the capital.







Even though the model is only available to certain communities in Bangkok, Chadchart said he hoped that similar health initiatives will soon be available in all of the city’s 50 districts. (NNT)

































