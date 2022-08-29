Thai street foods gain more popularity in global markets

Three distinctive and delicious Thai street foods appear in CNN’s Travel’s list of 50 of the best street foods in Asia.

The three dishes include khai chiao pu (a Thai crab omelette), khao soi (northern-style curry noodle soup), and sai krok isan (northeastern-style pork sausage).







CNN Travel had this to say about these three dishes:

– The crab omelette, crab and eggs are a match made in heaven, and the crispy edges, fluffy texture, and a drizzle of sweet chili sauce takes this wok-cooked dish to the next level.

– Khao soi, curry noodle soup topped with deep-fried egg noodles, hits the spot. Vendors ladle gorgeously golden bowls of hearty, creamy, chili-laced coconut broth over a bed of egg noodles with chicken legs or beef.







– Sai krok isan, sour and garlicky, it’s usually made from pork, sticky rice and garlic, then hung up to ferment and dry.

The Thai government is constantly promoting a “soft power” policy, which includes food, films, fashion, Thai martial arts, and festivals to make Thailand’s creative industries better known worldwide. (PRD)

































