Thailand new northeastern motorway ‘Bang Pa-in – Nakhon Ratchasima’ open during Songkran

The Highways Department will open the new motorway between Bang Pa-in and Nakhon Ratchasima for trial use from April 9-19 to ease traffic congestion during the Songkran festival.



Area 2 Highway Office Director Chitpol Lao-an said the 35-kilometre section would be opened for one-way traffic between kilometre marker 65 at Nong Phai Lom in Pak Chong district and the tollgate in Si Khiu district.







He said the speed limit would be 80kph. On April 9-13, it would be open for vehicles heading out from Bangkok, and from April 14-19, it would be open for Bangkok-bound vehicles. (NNT)











