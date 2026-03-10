Thailand moves to stabilize Nam Hom coconut prices amid farmer concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Department of Business Development (DBD) officials have visited Samut Sakhon province to address falling prices of Thai aromatic coconuts, commonly known as Nam Hom coconuts. Officials held discussions with a major coconut-processing company to explore business approaches to help stabilize prices and increase product value for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Leading the visit, DBD Director-General Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said price volatility has affected farmers’ incomes, prompting the ministry to accelerate support measures across the supply chain, from production to distribution. During the visit, officials met with executives from Harmless Harvest (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global producer and exporter of organic coconut products that has operated a production base in Thailand since 2013 and mainly exports to the United States.

Harmless Harvest has the capacity to purchase up to 600,000 coconuts per day. Discussions explored ways to raise the value of Thai aromatic coconuts through improved processing and stronger market positioning. Officials also reviewed production methods using microfiltration technology and internationally recognized standards such as GMP and HACCP, which allow coconut products to meet export requirements while maintaining product quality.







Authorities said future measures will include expanding organic certification, encouraging processing that adds value beyond the sale of fresh coconuts, and developing training programs to prepare entrepreneurs for export markets. The department will also continue inspections to prevent illegal nominee business practices in the fruit trading sector and to support fair competition within the industry. (NNT)



































