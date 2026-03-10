Thai government launches nationwide media campaign to promote energy conservation

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has assigned the Public Relations Department (PRD) to coordinate an energy conservation campaign across television, radio, and social media platforms amid the current energy situation, seeking nationwide cooperation to reduce energy consumption.

Authorities said the effort will raise public awareness and encourage households, businesses, and organizations to adopt practical energy-saving practices. Media outlets and online platforms will assist in distributing information to ensure broad public outreach.

Officials also indicated that further measures may be considered if the situation begins to affect energy procurement and supply. Possible steps include reducing electricity use from illuminated commercial signage, such as billboards and storefront signs, by asking businesses to dim or turn off lights after 10:00 p.m. to help lower overall electricity consumption. (NNT)



































