Thailand moves forward with carbon-neutral tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its mission to expand the Carbon Neutral Tourism sector in Thailand, in accordance with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the carbon-neutral tourism initiative helps increase the value, creativity, and competitiveness of Thai tourism products and services on the international market. It also boosts Thailand's attractiveness to environmentally conscious, high-quality tourists.







Utilizing tourism resources in a cost-effective manner to maximize benefits, TAT is also working to build capacity, develop and expand carbon-neutral tourism management in a way that is suitable for tourism operators, thereby encouraging participation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Emphasis will be placed on transforming conventional business tourism into low-carbon tourism, with the end goal of achieving tourism with a reduced environmental impact.





TAT is now promoting five pilot business units in three business types – communities, farm stays, and smart farms – in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Kanchanaburi, as well as Nakhon Ratchasima, and Nakhon Pathom.

Contact the Travel Buddy hotline at (672) 1672 or visit www.gogreenbooking.com if you are interested in zero-emissions tourism in Thailand. (NNT)


































