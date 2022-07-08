Bangkok’s open-air theaters start to stimulate economy and movie industry

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration started its open-air theater festival to stimulate the economy and the Thai movie industry and entertain people.

The project began at the City Hall’s ground on Thursday with the screening of “Dang Bireley’s and Young Gangsters” which featured locations in the capital.







The event drew lots of food vendors selling popcorn, boiled peanuts, grilled squid and peeled sugarcane sticks. It revived the atmosphere of open-air theaters in the past. A crowd of viewers consisted of both locals and visitors and they said the activity recalled their childhood happiness.





Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt initiated the open-air theater festival this month in association with partner organizations including the Thai Film Director Association and the Film Archive.

They planned to screen 25 movies on 10 locations on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until July 31. There will also be such a special event at the Hua Lamphong railway station in Pathumwan district on July 17. (TNA)















































