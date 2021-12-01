Thailand Motor Expo at IMPACT Challenger Halls Dec 1-12

Motor Expo 2021 grandly started and was expected to generate a turnover of 35 billion baht.

Kwanchai Paphatphong, chairman of the organizing committee of Motor Expo 2021, said 32 car brands from nine countries and 12 motorcycle brands from seven countries joined the event and all of them showed off their new vehicles and electric vehicles and also offered special promotional privileges to buyers in the exposition.







The event complied with disease control measures of Nonthaburi province. Everyone responsible for the organization must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and passed antigen tests before entering the exposition venue. Visitors must have been fully vaccinated or pass antigen tests at the entrance of the event venue.



Mr. Kwanchai expected car orders in the event to be close to the figure last year at about 30,000 vehicles. The event should draw about 1 million visitors, 80% of whom would arrive at the venue by themselves and 20% would see it online, he said.







Highlights in the exposition included riverboats, speedboats, scooters, motorsports, race cars, classic cars and vintage cars. Motor Expo 2021 was scheduled on Dec 1-12 at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1-3 in the Muang Thong Thani estate, Nonthaburi. (TNA)

































































