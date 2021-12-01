Thailand highlights wellness and medical tourism next year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to push wellness tourism and medical tourism to support the travel industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with the Government’s policies to stimulate the economy in 2022.







TAT will adjust the strategy in the travel industry to the current situation and prioritize the development of quality services, which will add more value to the industry.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Public Health also plans to drive Thailand’s role as a medical hub, and encourages the use of Thai herbs to support the local communities in attraction areas. (PRD)



























