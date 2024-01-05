Thailand monitors new Covid-19 subvariant JN.1

Thailand is monitoring the new Covid-19 subvariant JN.1, which can better evade immunity, but the symptoms are not different from the previous subvariants.

Emeritus Professor Wasan Jantarathit, Head of the Center for Medical Genomics, Ramathibodi Hospital revealed the spread of the Covid-19 JN.1 variant, with cases reported in several countries including Europe, Singapore, and the United States, with a potential trend in Thailand as well.

The Covid-19 variant JN.1 continues to develop from the Omicron subvariant BA.2.86, with changes observed in the spike protein at one position, making it better at evading immunity compared to the previous strain. However, the symptoms are not different from the Omicron variant.







The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the JN.1 variant as a Variant of Interest (VOI), meaning it is of interest but not a cause for significant concern compared to the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants. Initially, three cases of JN.1 variant infection have been identified in Thailand.

Although the symptoms of the JN.1 variant are not severe, there is concern as it can spread rapidly, requiring the healthcare system to be prepared. Additionally, abnormal gastrointestinal symptoms have been observed as the JN.1 variant has been detected in wastewater in various countries, suggesting the possibility of the virus moving from the lungs to the gastrointestinal system, leading to the presence of the virus in sewage.







Close monitoring of the JN.1 variant is necessary, as there may be fluctuations in its spread towards the end of the month or the emergence of new variants developed from JN.1. Wearing masks in crowded areas at all times is recommended.

The head of the Center for Medical Genomics revealed that the WHO will initiate the production of a new vaccine to prevent infection from emerging variants more effectively.

In Thailand, the majority are still receiving the bivalent vaccines, which may not prevent infection but can reduce the severity of the disease. (TNA)





























