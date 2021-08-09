Thailand maximizes treatment for green patients at home isolations and field hospitals

Thailand’s Department of Medicine Services (DMS) says that patients with COVID-19 who are awaiting treatment should receive favipiravir anti-viral medication immediately.

DMS Director-General Dr Somsak Akkasilp has informed all medical units that patients should be given favipiravir, including those in home or community isolation, field hospitals, special wards or hospitals and other healthcare facilities.







The DMS guidelines, for the care of people infected with COVID-19 who are waiting to be admitted to a hospital suggest that those with mild COVID-19 symptoms or who are asymptomatic should also be given favipiravir as soon as possible.

Dr Somsak also recommended favipiravir for probable cases, to maximize the benefit of treatment for those are found to be infected with COVID-19, and added that the patient’s waiting status should not impede access to favipiravir. (NNT)























