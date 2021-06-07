Thailand mass vaccination begins with weekly distribution of AstraZeneca and Sinovac

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha inspected COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district as nationwide inoculation began.

COVID-19 vaccinations started nationwide as the government planned to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 70% of people living in the country to create herd immunity.







The vaccines were initially used with the two groups of vulnerable people who registered for inoculation via the Mor Prom platform and applications of provincial authorities. For herd immunity in the country, at least 50 million people must be inoculated with 100 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration is distributing vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Sinovac on a weekly basis this month.





In Chiang Mai province, registrants of the Mor Prom platform packed the exhibition hall of the Royal Park Ratchapruek that was the inoculation venue of Nakornping Hospital. Most of them were elderly people. Provincial authorities confirmed that elderly people would receive AstraZeneca vaccine.

Thailand reported 33 Covid deaths and 2,419 new cases including 91 cases found in prisons on Monday. The country’s total Covid cases reached 179,886 and the death toll was recorded at 1,269. (TNA)



































