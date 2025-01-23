Thailand marks historic milestone of ‘Marriage Equality’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand marked a historic milestone on Thursday as same-sex couples were legally allowed to marry for the first time, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize marriage equality.

The landmark legislation, amending the Civil and Commercial Code to replace “man and woman” with “two individuals,” culminated a decade-long fight by activists. The bill passed its first reading in the House of Representatives in December 2023 and received final approval from the Senate in June 2024. It was subsequently published in the Royal Gazette three months later, with the effective date falling on January 23.







Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Wednesday that the city’s 50 district offices were fully prepared to conduct same-sex marriage registrations. Offices will operate from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with many providing commemorative gifts to celebrate the historic occasion.

Thai BL actors Apiwat “Porsche” Apiwatsayree and Sappanyoo “Arm” Panatkool are the first same-sex couple to legally register their marriage at Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon District Office after the Marriage Equality law took effect today.

A special registration event is also being held at Siam Paragon, a major shopping mall in Bangkok, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Pathum Wan district office is leading the effort in collaboration with several other district offices.



A celebratory event titled “Marriage Equality” is taking place at Paragon Hall on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon. The event features same-sex marriage registration ceremonies, discussions on diverse families, an exhibition on the journey to marriage equality, mini-concerts by leading artists, and a celebration on a rainbow-colored “Pride Carpet.” Attendees are encouraged to express themselves through their attire.

Nationwide, the Department of Provincial Administration, responsible for family registration and marriage services, has ensured that all 878 district registration offices across Thailand’s 76 provinces are prepared to provide same-sex marriage registration services.(TNA)







































