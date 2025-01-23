Thailand celebrates ‘Marriage Equality’ with mass registrations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand officially celebrated the enactment of its marriage equality law today with a large-scale event marking the first day the legislation came into force.

Couples who have fought for equal rights for decades celebrated what they called the happiest day of their lives.

A marriage equality parade, led by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a key proponent of the law, made its way into Paragon Hall at Siam Paragon on a rainbow carpet. Also in attendance were Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sinthuprai, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and celebrities including Miss Grand Thailand 2022 Engfa Waraha, who acted as witnesses. The procession symbolized progress and inclusivity.







A highlight of the event included a video conference message from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who offered her congratulations to all the couples.

At the registration point, officials from Pathumwan District Office provided on-site registration services. The event is set to make history with what is expected to be the world’s largest number of LGBTQ+ couples registering their marriages in a single day. At Paragon Hall alone, 300 couples registered, with an estimated 500+ across 50 districts in Bangkok and a projected nationwide total exceeding 1,448, which would be a world record. Narumit Pride plans to submit the figures to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

One couple, Chanathip and Phisit, garnered significant attention from both Thai and international media. Phisit, a police officer, said that he had taken leave to register his marriage. He shared that he and his partner had been together for over six years and had received understanding from their families, friends, and colleagues. However, legal recognition had been the missing piece, which was finally achieved today. (TNA)













































