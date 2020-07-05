Thai government offers hotel room, airfare incentives to revive tourism

Authorities implement stimulus packages to revive tourism. Hoteliers can join them right away and people can register their participation on July 15.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that in the ‘Let’s Travel’ package the government paid 40% of room rates but the subsidy was limited at 3,000 baht per room per night.

Loading…

It also gives E-Vouchers worth 600 baht per night for tourists to pay for their meals and admission to tourist destinations. The government also pays 40% of air fares but the aid is capped at 1,000 baht per seat.

The ‘Moral Support’ package is to thank local health volunteers and staff of sub-district hospitals. The government pays for their domestic trips lasting two days and one nights. The subsidy is limited at 2,000 baht per person.

Both packages will cost 22.4 billion baht and be available from July to October. (TNA)











