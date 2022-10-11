Thailand to implement preventive measures at childcare centers; safety windows and doors to be installed

The tragedy in Nong Bualamphu has spurred discussions about incident prevention measures that could be employed at childcare centers and schools. The Ministry of Education is now aiming to install safety doors and windows at childcare centers nationwide.

Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the education minister had ordered the installation of safety doors at public childcare centers and preschools. The execution will be carried out by the Office of the Vocational Education Commission. The order was made in accordance with the prime minister’s policy to actively seek measures to prevent and monitor incidents at educational institutes. Ms. Tipanan added SOS buttons will be installed so aid requests can be sent to the local police station. Vocational colleges in each province will coordinate with preschools in their area as well as with private venues to determine the local demand for the SOS system. A vocational college will send its instructors and students to carry out the installation of the system at venues.







The deputy spokesperson revealed Nakhon Ratchasima Technical College will pilot the prototype system. The aim is to integrate a full suite of safety windows and doors into the system, which will also contain alarms and cameras. The system will enable local police to be immediately informed of an incident. The prototype is expected to be released by next week.

The prime minister is also placing emphasis on training school personnel and students about incident survival methods. This is aimed at reducing incident casualties. (NNT)





































