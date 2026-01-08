Pattaya’s biggest Children’s Day treat with free entry for kids at Nong Nooch Garden

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya is offering a special Children’s Day gift by opening its gates free of charge to children and youth as part of National Children’s Day celebrations, delivering a full day of fun, creativity, and learning for families.

Mr. Kampon Tansacha, President of Nong Nooch Pattaya, announced the special event to mark National Children’s Day, celebrated annually on the second Saturday of January. On Saturday, January 10, children aged 15 and under visiting with their families will be granted free admission to Nong Nooch Pattaya by simply presenting a national ID card or age verification document.







In addition, children will receive free entry to the Buddha Virtue Museum, aimed at instilling moral values and positive awareness among young visitors.

Throughout the day, children can enjoy a wide range of creative activities, games, and prize draws set amid the lush surroundings of Nong Nooch Pattaya, which has been recognized as one of the world’s top 10 most beautiful gardens and a leading destination for educational tourism.

Nong Nooch Pattaya serves as a vast learning kingdom for children, covering botany, wildlife-themed sculptures, Buddhism, Thai culture, and cuisine. Young visitors can explore world-class landscaped gardens, marvel at more than 1,700 life-sized dinosaur sculptures, and experience Thailand’s newest and most spectacular pyramid zone.



Popular hands-on activities for children and families include feeding nearly 100 giant snakehead fish, visiting the charming cat café, and feeding deer up close. Visitors can also enjoy the grand “Nong Nooch Show” and performances by the park’s intelligent elephants at the Scala Theatre, with four shows daily.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. More information is available at www.nongnoochpattaya.com.



































