Thailand on Friday reported 2,070 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of daily cases since the new wave of the outbreak started.







The new cases took the total infections to 50,183. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 121.

There are 19,873 Covid-19 patients, being treated in hospitals across the country.



Since April 1, the new wave of Covid-19 outbreak has caused more than 21,000 local infections with 27 fatalities. (TNA)