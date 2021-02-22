Their Majesties The King and Queen anoint Buddhist Lent candles for Magha Puja Day Feb 26

BANGKOK – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have anointed Buddhist Lent candles, to be used in a royal ceremony to celebrate Magha Puja Day on February 26 this year.







At 7:37 p.m. on Sunday (Feb 21), Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace, Bangkok. There, His Majesty the King sprinkled holy water and anointed the Buddhist Lent candles.







The candles will be placed at six Buddhist temples, five of which are in Bangkok. They include Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram temple, Bowonniwet Vihara temple, Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram temple, Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram temple and Ratchapradit Sathit Mahasimaram temple. The other temple is Niwet Thammaprawat temple in Ayutthaya province. (NNT)











