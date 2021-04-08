Thailand considers closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces; restaurants not included

• The Emergency Operation Center of the CCSA this morning held a meeting on current situation where various clusters of COVID19 infections have been reported in Bangkok and its vicinities. The meeting plans to implement various measures including strengthening the active case finding to root out cases that still remain in risk areas







• COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)

• PM said the control measures would be gradually stepped up according to the situation. He encourages the general public to seriously take all precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of virus. Cooperation from all sectors of the society remain very important



• CCSA is considering the temporary closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces at risk of Covid-19 high spreading besides Bangkok (restaurants not included)

• As the UK variant of COVID-19 was recently detected in Thailand, people are advised to take extra precaution while visiting their family during Songkran. The UK variant can spread 1.7 times faster than the normal strain while the viral load in the patient is far higher



• CCSA recommends that all agencies both government and private companies to consider ‘working from home’ scheme for their employees throughout the month of April







• Thailand’s COVID-19 zoning remains unchanged which means 5 provinces including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom will not classified as ‘Red Zone’

