Thai Public Health greenlights New Year’s events; border entry quarantine still necessary

The Ministry of Public Health has given an assurance that New Year’s celebrations and events can take place but reminded organizers that they must have proper authorization and conform to health measures.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul said that all types of New Year celebrations can take place with proper authorization and enforcement of health and security measures.

He said health measures during the holiday will continue to include the wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

On the situation along the border, Anutin said no illegal entry has been detected recently and all previous illegal entrants have been recorded. He said the government is now controlling Chiang Rai’s border with Myanmar and there should be no concern as security units are present around the area. The DPM added that quarantine is still necessary to keep everyone safe. (NNT)















