Thailand local elections to be held this year as planned

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to hold local elections as planned this year despite the ongoing COVID-19.

Some government officials have suggested that local elections including Bangkok gubernatorial poll might be postponed in order to not affect the COVID-19 prevention measures.







Gen Prayut, however, told reporters on Monday that local elections would go ahead this year as planned.

The government would have to discuss in details with the Interior Ministry and the Election Commission, he said.

Many fear that the coronavirus pandemic could cause delays of polls since the local governments and related agencies may have to divert funds to fight the virus. (TNA)











