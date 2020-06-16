Rare crab found on Maya Bay beach in Krabi, southern Thailand

A rare species of crab has been found at the world-famous Maya Bay that has been closed to tourists for nearly two years.







The hairy leg mountain crab or ‘Pu Kai’ in Thai appeared on Maya Bay beach, which is a part of Hat Nopparat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, Krabi province.

It was the first time Pu Kai was spotted in decades, said park rangers who captured the images of the rare crab on Monday.





The 10-centimeter wide crab was feeding on morning glory planted on the beach by park rangers.

Maya Bay has been closed since July 1, 2018, in order to stop overcrowding and restore the environment.

The reappearance of Pu Kai brought excitement to the conservationist as it indicates rehabilitated marine ecology. (TNA)











