Thailand lifts restrictions for travellers from African nations

Tanee Sangrat, director-general of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced the adjustment of entry measures by the Department of Consular Affairs as follows:







Travelers departing from African countries can now register for the Thailand Pass to enter the Kingdom under the Sandbox program from 11 January 2022. The quarantine period under the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) scheme will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days for vaccinated travellers and 10 days for unvaccinated visitors.

Please be advised that travellers who had been previously approved to enter Thailand under AQ scheme but wish to switch to a different scheme must re-register for the Thailand Pass. (NNT)





























