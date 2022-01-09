Bangkok permits restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks until 9 p.m.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that alcoholic beverages can be served until 9:00 PM at eateries in the capital with SHA+ certification or that meet Thai Stop COVID 2+ standards. The announcement was signed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang and goes into effect today (Sunday, 9 Jan).







Entertainment outlets, bars, pubs and karaoke venues that want to change their status to restaurants are meanwhile required to seek permission from district offices that will assess their preparedness in accordance with disease control and prevention measures currently in place. They must also meet SHA+ and Thai Stop COVID 2+ standards and only serve alcoholic drinks until 9:00 PM.

According to the SHA+ or Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration standards, hygiene and safety measures must all be met while at least 70% of active staff must be fully vaccinated. (NNT)





























