Bangkok urges businesses to do self-evaluation of COVID-19 safety measures

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is inviting a wide range of businesses located in the city to perform self-evaluation on their compliance with the COVID-Free Setting measures, in preparation for the city’s reopening.

Businesses can perform this evaluation on the Ministry of Public Health’s Thai Stop Covid 2 PLUS website. Those passing this evaluation will receive an e-certificate, which can be displayed in front of their venues.



The self-evaluation platform is now open for various types of businesses, namely restaurants, shopping malls, community malls, cinemas, theaters, performance spaces, massage parlors, spas, beauty clinics, hair salons, nail salons, fitness centers, sports parks, tattoo and piercing studios, museums, historical sites, ancient sites, learning centers, science and cultural centers, art galleries, and libraries.







For more information, business owners can contact the city’s Office of Environmental Sanitation by calling 095 960 3003, or contact the environment and sanitation division of their district office. (NNT)



























