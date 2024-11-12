Thai traditional Kathin procession becomes fatal as elephant throws two down before wild attacks

By Pattaya Mail
A Kathin ceremony in Bueng Kan Province turned tragic as an agitated elephant caused the death of a woman and injuries to another, casting a shadow over the festive gathering.

BUENG KAN, Thailand – Tragedy struck at a Kathin ceremony when an elephant in the procession became agitated, causing a fatal accident and injuries to attendees. The incident unfolded when the elephant, carrying two people, reacted aggressively and threw them to the ground before attacking further.

A 47-year-old woman, Preyawan, suffered severe injuries and passed away later at Pak Khat Hospital, while a 61-year-old man, Somporn, was seriously injured.

The procession took place on Nov 10 near Wat Sutthiwanaram in Pak Khat District, Bueng Kan Province. The traditional Kathin ceremony involved more than 10 elephants, monks, and over 1,000 attendees in a festive atmosphere.

However, as the temperature rose, one elephant became visibly irritated, shaking its head and moving erratically. In the chaos, villagers, including children, fled to safety. Authorities are investigating the incident and gathering evidence, while the family of the deceased woman prepares for her funeral.


During a procession near Wat Sutthiwanaram, an elephant’s sudden aggression led to panic, forcing hundreds to flee and leaving two attendees severely impacted.



Authorities begin examining the events while the family of 47-year-old Preyawan prepares for her funeral, commemorating her life after the tragic accident.















