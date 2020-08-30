Thailand launches ‘White Tourism’ initiative promoting safety, hygiene, and transparency

To further strengthen the Thai tourism industry, the Department of Tourism has unveiled the White Tourism campaign by providing training to promote safety, hygiene, and transparency by tourism businesses, particularly those in direct contact with tourists.







The Department of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute on Thai tourism evaluation and standardization, celebrating 18th anniversary of the Department of Tourism and upgrading the service quality among tourism businesses, attractions, and related services.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the initiative is the first effort to further improve the Thai tourism sector in the age of New Normal after COVID-19, before the country can reopen to international visitors.







The White Tourism campaign will target individual tourism businesses and workers in direct contact with tourists, such as retail vendors, beach bench renters, and parking providers, which have not been covered in the previous tourism quality improvement campaigns.

Under this campaign, workshops will be arranged at key tourism destinations across the country, providing targeted businesses and workers training on general management, accounting, capital management, health and hygiene, and hospitality.

Beach vendors will be the first group to receive such training. Persons who have participated will receive a white vest, a certifying ID card, and will be registered on the trainees’ database, which will serve to reassure tourists of the standard of service. (NNT)











