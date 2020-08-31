Billy Buchanan Does a Bolt

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, Aug. 28

Pleasant Valley

Stableford

The day was slightly overcast as eight players headed for Pleasant Valley, and it stayed that way for the rest of the day, with a nice breeze most of the time. The course was in good condition with the fairways well grassed and looking good.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The rough is the same as most of our recent courses, long, thick and difficult to find the ball. I know, you shouldn’t be in there.

The greens are patchy and, it seems, having the same problems as many other courses are having currently. Staff were sanding them as we played.

Billy Buchanan had a horror stretch a couple of weeks ago and took some time off to regroup. On his return, a couple of good scores and then, today, he blew it away with a great 43 points, which he says is his best round for a long time.

Having only eight players, we had two placings and it was a tight countback between playing partners, Bill Copeland and George Mueller. Both had 37 points but Bill had the better back nine to take that second spot.





It was one of those rare occasions, these days, to have other groups ahead of us. Two Thai groups kept up an excellent pace to enable our first group to complete the round in 3 hours, 30 minutes, including searching for lost balls in the rough.

Winners at Pleasant Valley

1st Place – Billy Buchanan (15) – 43 pts

2nd Place – Bill Copeland (12) – 37 pts











