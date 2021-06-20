Thailand launches ‘the more you spend, the more you get’ e-voucher cashback scheme

Fiscal Policy Office Director-General Kulaya Tantitemit has pointed out that the Finance Ministry is planning to open registration for the “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (the more you spend, the more you get) e-voucher cashback scheme on Monday.

The registration is open to a maximum of 4 million registrants, focusing on the middle class and high-income earners, aiming to increase local purchasing power. The scheme, costing 28 billion baht, is funded by the 1-trillion-baht emergency loan.







The Ying Chai Ying Dai scheme offers the right to gain cashback e-vouchers for domestic purchases, encouraging people to buy food, products and services at participating shops through the Krungthai Bank Pao Tang mobile banking application.

People can register between 6am-10pm every day. They can start purchasing products or services under the scheme between 6am to 11pm from July 1 to September 30. (NNT)



















