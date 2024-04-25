Hot weather covering Pattaya and upper part of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has revealed that there are thunderstorms in the northern, northeastern, and southern regions of Thailand. In the northern and northeastern regions, there are thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and falling hail in some areas. In the southern region, there are thunderstorms, while Bangkok and its vicinity are experiencing hot weather in some areas with minimal thunderstorms.







The Meteorological Department forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate low pressure due to the hot weather covering the upper part of Thailand. This weather pattern results in generally hot weather across Thailand with partly cloudy skies during the daytime. People are advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather and to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.







Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon and the southeast monsoon are prevailing over the northern and northeastern regions, causing summer storms in some areas with characteristics such as thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, falling hail, and the possibility of whirlwinds in some areas. People in these areas are advised to beware of the dangers of summer storms and to avoid being outdoors, under large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards, as well as to exercise caution when traveling through areas affected by thunderstorms. Farmers should prepare and take precautions to protect agricultural crops and livestock during this period.









As for the southwest monsoon and the southeast monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, they are causing some thunderstorms in the southern region. Additionally, there are high waves, approximately 1 meter high in areas with thunderstorms, and significantly higher waves in some areas. Boat operators are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, the weather is generally hot with partly cloudy skies during the daytime and minimal thunderstorms in some areas. The minimum temperature ranges from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature ranges from 36 to 40 degrees Celsius.





































