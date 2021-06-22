Chinese online-investing scam busted at resort hotel in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand

The Crime Suppression Division arrested 53 suspects of three nationalities at a resort hotel in Mae Hong Son province for allegedly operating a call scam there.

Earlier CSD was informed that 60-80 people had rented the whole resort for suspicious activities. CSD police then sought search warrants to raid six locations.







Police arrested the 53 suspects in the raid. They are 40 Chinese people, 12 Myanmar nationals and a Philippine citizen.

Police also seized more than 500 items including mobile phones, computers, SIM cards and equipment used to produce fake Chinese passports.







CSD found that the Chinese suspects sneaked in through natural border crossing points, installed their scam system and created fake profiles of successful cryptocurrency investors to lure Chinese victims into ‘investing’ through their apps. (TNA)































