Thailand launches solar-powered boats for tourists at floating market

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) and partners will launch electric long-tail boats powered by solar cells to serve tourists along the DamnoenSaduak canal and the floating market in Ratchaburi next month.







According to Dasta director Group Captain AthikunKongmee, the eco-friendly project is expected to be a role model for other floating markets. The boats will be used for tourism on the canal and will help reduce noise pollution and carbon emissions.



The boats were developed by the Provincial Electricity Authority or PEA as locals requested. Over the next 5 years, the authority is expected to build 25 electric long-tail boats in total which cost up to 250,000 baht each. Meanwhile, the first 5 will be ready to serve on the DamnoenSaduak canal in January. (NNT)



























