Thailand launches ‘Soft Power Tourism Booster Shot’ campaign

To promote Thailand’s soft power as an export commodity that can contribute Thai tourism growth, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has recently launched the Soft Power Tourism Booster Shot campaign.

The initiative aims to turn Thai soft power into an export product that will improve the nation’s economy and stimulate domestic tourism across all five regions. The project also seeks to promote sustainable tourism through the “Power Deals” marketing campaign.







According to TAT authorities, the campaign offers special privileges and discounts for accommodations, hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in collaboration with Thai entrepreneurs. There are over 450 participating businesses nationwide, offering promotions ranging from free giveaways to discounts of up to 60% on purchases of goods and services.







In addition, participants can also earn points by taking advantage of discounts and promotions to receive rewards worth over 1.5 million baht. These include restaurant and hotel vouchers, as well as spa packages. Points can be accrued until August 30.

Those interested can visit the website “tourismthailand.org/thailandsoftpower” to learn more or scan the QR code displayed at participating establishments to receive special privileges. (NNT)

















