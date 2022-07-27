Thailand launches new round of stimulus campaigns for Sep-Oct

The Cabinet has approved the government’s stimulus payment packages for eligible persons for the months of September and October, in the form of an extension to the existing stimulus campaigns. This includes a 400 baht per person allowance for the state welfare card program and an 800 baht per person co-pay credit.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has been working to help all groups of people reduce the cost of living. To be divided into two payments, the 400 baht allowance for holders of the state welfare cards will be available for September and October. The cardholders will receive 200 baht each month.

The 800 baht per person co-pay credit will be provided to eligible persons under the 50:50 campaign. This credit can be used to substitute up to 50% of eligible purchases, with a daily cap of 150 baht per person. This credit will be made available for up to 26.5 million people.





Both stimulus packages will be valid from 1 September to 31 October this year. The government hopes this round of stimuli will help push for the recovery of smaller businesses and livelihoods.

The government utilizes the loans it took out by providing economic aid to the general public, low-income earners, workers under the social security scheme, businesses, freelance workers, farmers, the vulnerable population, and the elderly.

The government says it has provided such assistance to some 45 million people at the cost of 854 billion baht, in addition to the 280 billion baht payment for economic recovery and employment promotion. (NNT)

































