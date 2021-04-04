Thailand launches new campaign to reduce traffic congestion during Songkran

The Transport Ministry has launched the “Near to Home and Far from Home” campaign to reduce traffic congestion during this year’s Songkran Festival, targeting people living within 300 kilometres from Bangkok







Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the idea is to have motorists manage their travelling days, instead of all travelling on the same day, which leads to heavy traffic congestion.



The campaign asks for the cooperation of outbound travelers, who will travel within 300 kilometres from Bangkok, to start outbound travelling on April 11-12 and travelling back on April 15-16.



Mr Saksayam said the measure aims to mitigate the capital’s traffic volume during peak periods by hoping to reduce outbound travelers by 75,800 cars each day and inbound travelers by 48,300 cars each day. (NNT)













