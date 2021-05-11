Thailand launches COVID-19 Hotline for children, elderly and disabled

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry has launched the new 24-hour hotline 1300, to provide help for children, the elderly and the disabled who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the new hotline will provide assistance for people who are reliant on other people who have caught the disease, leaving them helpless.







In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the ministry has prepared facilities to take care of them. Girls without guardians may be placed in the care of the Rajavithi Home for Girls in Bangkok and boys in the Pak Kret Home for Boys in Nonthaburi and Prachabodi Institute in Pathum Thani.





The elderly can be sent to the Din Daeng shelter for travelers in Bangkok and the training center for the elderly in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, while the disabled can be catered for at the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for People with Disabilities in Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan.

In case of children, the elderly or disabled needing help, because they are infected with COVID-19, the ministry will coordinate with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Public Health Ministry to admit them to hospitals for treatment. (NNT)























