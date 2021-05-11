Thailand supports Lao PDR Government’s efforts to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

The Royal Thai Embassy in Laos, on behalf of the Thai government, has provided cash and materials, worth over 16 million baht, to the Lao government to support efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Lao PDR, Mr. Jesda Katavetin, handed over the donated medical items to Minister of Health and Deputy Head of the National Taskforce for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Dr. Bounfeng Phommalaisith, for use in hospitals in Bokeo province.







A second shipment of medical supplies from the Thai government, worth more than 8.5 million baht, will be delivered by the end of this month, for use in hospitals in Bokeo and Xayaboury provinces.







Thailand will also provide medical equipment for use in hospitals in Savannakhet province, and will provide online medical public health consultations, to strengthen COVID-19 testing capacity and collaboration between Thai and Laotian medical staff, especially at the Thai-Laos border, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (NNT)























