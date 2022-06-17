Threatened Chinese man climbs 20-meter Pattaya tsunami warning tower

A Chinese man stressed about being threatened over a legal case climbed the tsunami warning tower in Jomtien Beach and refused to come down.

Police and local businesspeople tried for four hours to cajole Qin Shi-Wen, 51, to come down from his 20-meter-high perch June 15, but the Chinese man wouldn’t budge. Finally a rescue team climbed up to speak to him face-to-face. Qin then climbed down safely.







Qin said he climbed the tower opposite of Jomtien Night Market due to fear over being threatened by defendants in a million-baht fraud case now before the courts.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said the case was brought to Pattaya police who then forwarded it to the public prosecutor’s office. The case is now in the courts. Apparently, he said, one of those facing charges threatened Qin to drop the suit.



































