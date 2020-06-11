Thai PM thanks Malaysian PM on phone over stranded Thais and ‘Movement Control Order’

At Dome Thong Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha had a phone conversation with H.E. Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Muhyiddin bin Haji Mohd Yassin, the Prime Minister of Malaysia. This was the first conversation between the two premiers following the Malaysian Prime Minister’s assumption of position. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister congratulated Malaysian Prime Minister for taking over the office, and praised his capability on efficiently administering the country under COVID-19 situation, especially the implementation of a measure ‘Movement Control Order (MCO)’ which has resulted in a decreasing number of infected patients. He also thanked the Malaysian Government for taking care of the Thai citizens, most of whom are labors, and facilitate their repatriation. Thailand also stands ready to facilitate the repatriation of Malaysian citizens in the country via all channels.

The Malaysian Prime Minister commended the Prime Minister for his globally-recognized leadership in tackling with COVID-19. He also thanked the Thai Government for taking good care of the stranded Malaysians in Thailand, and facilitating their repatriation.

Both parties, as neighbors with shared border, expressed commitment for close cooperation in coping with the spread of COVID-19 along the border area, and safe repatriation of labors. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to extend an invitation for the Malaysian Prime Minister’s official visit to Thailand at an appropriate opportunity.











