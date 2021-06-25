Thailand kicks off Sinopharm jabs for seniors, disabled and the misfortunate

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has officially opened its “Sinopharm Alternative Vaccine Center” to administer vaccines, secured by Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, providing inoculations for 6,400 elderly, disabled and misfortunate people in the surrounding community on its first day.







At Building 9 of National Telecom Public Company Limited, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul, Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda and their entourage, carried out an inspection of the Sinopharm Alternative Vaccine Center, setup by the CRA. They were welcomed by CRA Secretary-General Dr. Nithi Mahanonda.



Groups targeted by the center are residents of nearby Laksi district, in particular people with disabilities, the misfortunate, the impoverished and senior citizens over 70 years of age, as well as people without mobile phones. A total of 6,400 such individuals were given their first dose on the launch day of the center, and will return in three to four weeks for their second dose.

The center is staffed by volunteers from various agencies, who are providing personal care to all recipients.







Able to vaccinate up to 5,000 people per day, the CRA will be administering Sinopharm shots to staff of the Ministry of Public Health, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Department of Corrections and Chulabhorn Hospital, with each allotted 6,400 doses from the total 25,600 doses acquired. HRH’s grace marks her 64th birthday on July 4. (NNT)



















