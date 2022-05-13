Thailand kicks off ‘Aqua Lumina, the Magical Lights of Andaman’ in 3 tourist destinations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting all international and domestic tourists to experience festive magic at “Aqua Lumina, the Magical Lights of Andaman” from 14 May to 12 June 2022 in the three southern provinces of Krabi, Phuket, and Phang Nga.

The event in Krabi will be held under the theme “The Land of Magical Creatures.” Visitors will be able to enjoy beautiful light and sound displays, photo ops with lit-up underwater creatures, live music by local bands, as well as the Nora dance performance, and various food stalls.



Visitors to the festival under the theme “Land of the Andaman Guardians” in Phuket are promised a daily light and sound show, ample photo ops, the Nora dance performance, live local bands on Fridays and Saturdays, sea-themed activity booths, and food truck cuisine from renowned Phuket eateries.







The “Land of Dancing Waves”-themed event in Phang Nga allows guests to take photos with a variety of waveforms and lights in the shape of coral reefs created using “MUSIC & ILLUMINATION” techniques. The festival also features local artists, traditional performances, activity booths, and food from over twenty restaurants. (NNT)



































