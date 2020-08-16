Thailand joins summit on ‘Balanced Tourism Recovery for a Better Future’

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been invited to join a distinguished line-up of speakers at the 1st Destination Mekong Summit to be held on 25 August, 2020, from 13.30 Hrs. onwards.







Under the theme of “Balanced Tourism Recovery for a Better Future”, the half-day summit is hosted by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) and organised by the public-private partnership Destination Mekong with sponsorship of UNWTO Affiliate Member Chameleon Strategies. With feedback and significant contributions by members of the Mekong Tourism Advisory Group (MeTAG), and a focus on resilience and tourism recovery in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), the 1st Destination Mekong Summit aims to give actionable insights and action steps to businesses operating in the member countries of the GMS.

At 15.05-15.20 Hrs., in chapter 5 “The Message”, Mr. Tanes will share the importance of communicating the right message in these challenging days, together with Mr. Michael Marshall, Chief Commercial Officer of Minor Hotels, and moderated by Ms Wimintra Raj, publisher & editor of eGlobal Travel Media/Hotelintel.







The 15 short sessions will discuss issues ranging from changing sentiments from source markets of China and Japan, recommendations for the meetings sector, latest data and insights for travel businesses, how to communicate to stakeholders in these times, the ever-increasing importance of sustainability including climate change, plastic pollution, child protection, and wildlife conservation, as well as a scenario analysis to prepare for the future today.

In order to assist businesses during these challenging times, the registration fee has been waived as a gesture of goodwill. The complete programme and free registration is available at: https://www.destinationmekong.com/dms2020/. Questions to the individual sessions can be submitted beforehand at [email protected].

