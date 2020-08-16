Tommy Marshall wins with gross 73

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, Aug. 14

Greenwood C+B

Stableford

We were wondering if the sky above Greenwood is painted on, as it seems that for the past few visits, over a few weeks, it has had the same overcast, grey colour with darker clouds, mmm.







However, also, as per the past few rounds, it did not rain on the course, at least not while we were there.

Needless to say, the Greenwood course, where we played C and B nines, is in terrific condition with well grassed fairways and the greens superb, albeit a little slower than normally found here. The rough is just that, and difficult to hit out of, but most courses are the same at present.

After seeing scores in the forties over the last three rounds, it was surprising, considering the condition of the course and the enjoyable weather, to see only two of our 14 players make handicap or better.

The stand out, by far, was Tommy Marshall who scorched around the course, recording a gross of 73 (from his new handicap of #4), which was 39 stableford points, a fine win and another Green Jacket.





It was one week ago that George Mueller scored 42 points at Khao Kheow. He, along with others, couldn’t quite match that today, but his 36 points is a very good score on a low scoring day, and took him to second place, and a continuation of good form.

Karl Flood wasn’t too excited about scoring 33 points, but it was enough to get him third spot and then Tom Herrington, scoring 32 points, and even less excited, took fourth place on a countback over Mike Jeffreys.

However, as often happens, Mike had best front nine of 20 points. Billy Buchanan took some solace by winning best back nine with 19 points.







Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Tommy Marshall (4) – 39 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (15) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Karl Flood (14) – 33 pts

4th Place – Tom Herrington (19) – 32 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Mike Jeffreys – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Billy Buchanan – 19 pts

For the interest of our readers who are not currently in Pattaya, sorry. After being back at Links Bar for about an hour, the heavens darkened and then we had a belter of a storm with heaps of rain and strong, gusty winds. Seems we got lucky again and stayed dry.











