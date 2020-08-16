Thai police ask protestors to adhere to law at Democracy Monument in Bangkok

Thai police have acknowledged they are concerned with references to the monarchy by student protestors, asking them to remain compliant with the law on Sunday protest.







The Royal Thai Police Deputy Spokesman Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen stated on Saturday he is worried about recent protests where references to the monarchy have been made, as well as the possibility of a stand-off between protestors on opposing sides.

He asked all protestors to adhere to the law, specifically mentioning a protest at Thammasat University on 10 August, reminding protestors ‘everyone should know what can or cannot be done.’



On possible charges against protest leaders found to be repeating their offences, which may lead to the revocation of bail, the police deputy spokesman said the police will pursue their cases based on the standard protocol.

Pol Col Kritsana stressed the police are responsible for ensuring orderliness, and are obligated to enforce the law against any violation without any suggestion of double standards.

On the next call for a rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on 16 August, the police have advised they will be on site to maintain order and prevent unlawful activities. (NNT)











