Public urged to report runaway kangaroo in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Chiang Mai

The surprised incident occurred in Chiang Mai on Wednesday as many people who are at the foot of Doi Suthep were surprise after they spot a kangaroo which is hopping along the road before disappearing in the woods.

It was later appeared to be a red kangaroo that escapes from the Chiang Mai zoo. The officials are scrambling to find a runaway kangaroo for fearing that it could be attacked by dogs in the community or it may be startled and eventually suffers heart failure and die.







The officials from Doi Suthep-Pui National Park were also stunning from the unexpected appearance of the kangaroo which hopped along the road around the foot of Doi Suthep, near Wat Sisoda in Chiang Mai.

The Doi Suthep-Pui National Park deployed officials to find the missing kangaroo. They found the footprints, but have still not located it.







An investigation into the escape finds that it was two and a half years old female kangaroo, one of 23 such marsupials in the zoo. It sneaked out of a cage in the Australian animal zone, when a staff member entered during the cleaning time.

The red kangaroo is natural herbivore so it will not be difficult for it to look for food in the forest of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.









There was no potential predator to hunt it. However, the area is near the communities where there were a lot of dogs. It could be attacked by the dogs or the dogs could make it startled and jump with its extreme power so that it could suffer heart or kidney damage and eventually die.

The officials urged the public who spot the runaway kangaroo not to chase or try to catch it by themselves. They should report to the officials who will use the tranquilizer to bring it back to the zoo safely. (TNA)















































