Thailand issues ways to handle negative impacts of cannabis

According to the Ministry of Public Health, cannabis and hemp are now delisted from the Category 5 narcotic drugs, effective from 9 June 2022. They are allowed to be used for medical purpose, because they can induce relaxation, help with sleep, and reduce nausea, anxiety, and spasms, and they have an anti-inflammatory effect. Although they can be used for medical purposes, they sometimes also have adverse effects, such as bloodshot eyes, dry mouth, and excessive sleepiness.







Here are a few ways to deal with the negative impacts:

Drink lots of water to reduce the amount of THC in your body.

Do light physical activities to make THC decompose faster.

Eat some lemon, because it reduces the absorption of THC in the body.

And eat some black pepper, which will cause THC to break down faster.

Source: Faculty of Agricultural Innovation , Rangsit University (PRD)


































