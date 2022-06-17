Huge number of Indian couples plans wedding ceremonies in Thailand this year

Phuket Tourist Association’s vice president of international marketing, Nantida Atiset, stated that Thailand’s air connectivity must be improved to increase capacity and provide support for chartered flights, particularly from India and major international destinations.







Echoing Nantida’s sentiments, Somsong Sachaphimukh, vice-president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, noted that as many as 300-400 Indian couples are currently planning wedding ceremonies in Thailand for 2022. He added that the Diwali festival in October, as well as the 75th anniversary of India-Thailand diplomatic relations, will also drive this market. (NNT)



































