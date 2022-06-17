Pattaya sidewalks ridiculed, repairs won’t be done until August

Central Pattaya sidewalks that became a national laughingstock in January still won’t be repaired until August, 11 months late.

National media in January picked up the story of the decrepit condition of the footpaths on Central Road, which are impassable in many places. Piles of unused concrete slabs and drain covers lie by the road while sections remain unpaved or peppered by open manholes.







On June 15, newly elected city councilmen Banlue Kullavanijaya, chairman of Pattaya Council, Jirawat Plukjai and Banjong Banthoonprayuk inspected the ongoing work and pushed contractor PSD Color Way Co. to pick up the pace.

Pattaya gave PSD more than 28 million baht to repair and maintain the Central Road sidewalks and install new lighting, but, as so often happen, workers walked off the job last year, leaving it a dangerous mess.





Then mayor Sonthaya Kunplome blamed Covid-19 worker shortages and complications from the Provincial Electricity Authority’s wire-burying project. He said the city tried to fine the contractor and get the work done, but Sonthaya left office with the job no closer to being done.



Vanna, the owner of the eponymous massage shop on Central Road, said customers and employees have been injured from stumbling on the uneven sidewalks strewn with cables and scrap materials from the unfinished work.

PSD Color Way was supposed to have rebuilt and repaved sidewalks on both sides of Central Road from Sukhumvit to Second roads by September of last year. The company now estimates the job will be done in August. Paving is 45% complete with light pole installation to come after.

































